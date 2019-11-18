Body found in trunk, State Police search for person of interest

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking you to keep a lookout, they’re searching for a person of interest connected to a homicide in Franklin County. On Friday 37-year-old Demetrios Kalathas of Chambersburg, PA was reported missing. He was found Sunday, dead in the trunk of his own car.

Police say Kalathas’s body was found in the Lions Club parking lot in Lurgan Township, Franklin County. Police say Kalathas had been shot multiple times.

Police are searching for 36-year-old Justin Hockenberry of Orrstown, PA. They say he’s a person of interest and believe he may have important information related to the homicide.

Hockenberry is wanted for felony offenses unrelated to this incident. Police say Hockenberry is currently wanted for felony Receiving Stolen Property and felony Sale or Transfer of Firearms on an unrelated investigation.

Anyone who knows where Hockenberry may be is asked to call PA State Police at (717) 264-5161.