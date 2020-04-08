BR girl celebrates with drive-by birthday party

Most people are turning to drive-by or virtual birthday parties during this time. Social distancing is changing the way people celebrate many events during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Baton Rouge native Amy Vandiver Dighton got to work to put on a mini-birthday party for her daughter followed by a surprise parade. Her daughter’s parade consisted of family on both her mom & dad’s side, her teachers and soccer team mates.

Dighton told NBC 33, “She cried her eyes out. This was her aunt’s idea, and then we all pooled together to make it happen”.