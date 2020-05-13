Bradford County man charged with intentionally running over girlfriend

WYALUSING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – Joshua Merritt has been charged after allegedly intentionally hitting his girlfriend with a car in Bradford County.

On April 26 shortly before 6 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda responded to a call regarding a woman being struck by a car at the intersection of State Route 706 and Crow Hill Road in Wyalusing Township.

State Police were also told that the vehicle involved had crashed into a telephone poll and that the driver, allegedly Merritt, was attempting to leave the scene.

Merritt was interviewed at the scene and told police that he and his girlfriend were arguing at their home and that she left. Merritt took the keys to his mother’s car, a Hyundai Sonata, and followed her. Merritt says his girlfriend then pulled over and began to argue again and and she started to walk back towards SR 706.

Merritt told police he was “tired of fighting and wanted to end it all” and that he drove the car into a telephone pole as a suicide attempt, but denied hitting his girlfriend with the car.

Merritt’s girlfriend confirmed that the two had an argument but that Merritt hit her when she got out of the car on SR 706. A witness at the scene confirmed the woman’s statement saying Merritt “punches the gas hard and hits her.”

The woman was transported to Robert Packer Hospital by Greater Valley EMS.

Merritt’s mother told police she did not give her son permission to take her car. A child also interviewed told police Merritt said his girlfriend “needs to be put down.”

Merritt has been charged with one count of felony aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor simple assault, one count of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, one count of misdemeanor of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and three summons charges.