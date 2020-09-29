Breaking: Crews battling massive fire in Williamstown

Crews from several counties are battling a massive overnight fire in Williamstown, Dauphin County.

It broke out on the 100 block East Market Street early Tuesday morning. We’re told the structures damaged include a chiropractor’s office and several residential units.

Massive flames could be shooting from the roofs of the structures.

There was no official word on any injuries, although there were fears on the scene that several people did not make it to safety.

