Police investigating homicide in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating a homicide on 1200 block of South 13th Street. The incident is stated to have occurred Tuesday evening between 4:00 p.m. and 4:45 p.m., down the street from Foose Elementary.

At least one person is confirmed dead.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

