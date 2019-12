LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 50 people have been evacuated from a burning apartment building Lancaster Township, according to emergency dispatchers.

The fire happened at a complex at Wyncroft Lane & Wyncroft Terrace around 1 a.m. Friday.

There’s no word on any injuries or a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.