Arrest made in Cumberland County product tampering case

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have made an arrest in a product tampering case out of Cumberland County.

Silver Spring Township Police said on Facebook that Robert K. Burns, 58, of Mechanicsburg was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and charged with recklessly endangering another person, theft by deception and criminal mischief.

Burns was transported to Cumberland County Booking for processing and arraignment.

Police said Tuesday that hundreds of products may have been tampered with before being sold at local pharmacies and grocery stores. Exactly what substance was added to the products is still being investigated.

Now, stores are working to make sure what they’re selling is safe.

According to police, hundreds of health and beauty products and medications may have been tampered with.

The investigation started when someone who bought Sensodyne toothpaste found a different brand inside the packaging and a mysterious substance was inside the tube.

“The Cumberland County forensic lab is rushing this case,” said Det. Andrew Bassler of the Silver Spring Township Police Department.

Police say Burns may have returned the altered products to be put back on shelves. They’re investigating items at Giant, CVS, Wegmans and Walmart in Silver Spring and Hampden townships.

Giant says it removed all impacted products and restocked.

“We are conducting a voluntary recall, and we are using our bonus card data to contact customers who have purchased the named products,” said Christopher Brand, the director of external communications and community relations at Giant.

“We are committed to product safety and we take product tampering seriously. We will work closely with law enforcement,” said Tara Aston, the senior manager of national media relations at Walmart.

The Wegmans off of the Carlisle Pike took Sensodyne off the shelves and called customers with shoppers cards to tell them they could return the product.

ABC27 didn’t hear back from CVS but saw the toothpaste was still being sold.

The Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General says to be on the lookout for unusual leaks, swelling, bulging around seals, tape or excessive glue.

The investigation continues and we ask everyone to be cautious and observant of the products they have recently bought and contact PD if anything suspicious is found.