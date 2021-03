MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to local law enforcement dispatch, a tractor-trailer crashed into a home along the 200 block of East Main Street in Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County, on Monday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Main and Walnut Streets.

A local fire department is on the scene.

Any injuries or damage as a result of the crash have not been confirmed at this time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as more details are provided.