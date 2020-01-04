Fire in Columbia that killed mom, toddler ruled accidental

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police have ruled the fire at a rowhome that killed a woman and her toddler accidental.

The fire at a rowhome at South 2nd and Union streets started after a trash can on top of the stovetop caught on fire, state police said.

Cami Combs, 20 and her 2-year-old Callie Jo Flowers daughter were sleeping on the second floor when the fire started and were overcome by the smoke.

Columbia Borough Fire Chief Douglas Kemmerly said the rowhome had smoke detectors but none of them went off at the time of the fire.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to the hospital and died, said Kemmerly.

Two dogs also died.