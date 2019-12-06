Coroner called to scene of police chase in York County

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner has been called to the scene of a police chase that ended in York Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, the police chase started in Hanover around 3 a.m. Friday. It went through several communities then onto Interstate 83 in Shrewsbury.

Springwood Road to Hollywood Drive off Interstate 83 in York Township are closed.

It’s unclear what started the chase.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

