CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County Coroner has been notified about a shooting in Carlisle.

Police were called to North West Street near Penn Street at 12:10 a.m. Thursday. That’s less than a half mile from the downtown area.

Dispatch says no one was transported from the scene.

Traffic remained blocked off in the area at 4:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc27 for the latest.