Two killed, one injured in Cumberland County house fire

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Cumberland County that killed two people and injured one.

Dispatch received the call for a fire at a single-family home on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Coroner says one firefighter and a woman resident were killed in the fire. The woman’s husband was injured and transported to the hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The home is on the property of the Allenberry Resort. The road is closed between Myers and South Ridge Roads.

We do not know what started the fire.

