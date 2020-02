DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple crews are responding to a large townhouse fire in Dauphin County.

The fire is on the 1100 block of Draymore Court in Derry Township. Neighbors said it started around 4 a.m. Monday morning.

We do not know yet what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.