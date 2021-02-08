Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight officially charged by Pa. Judicial Conduct Board

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Dauphin County Magisterial District Judge Sonya McKnight has been formally charged by the Judicial Conduct Board of Pennsylvania.

McKnight is facing several counts including failing to comply with the law and violating the Constitution of the Commonwealth of PA. The charges stem from a police incident involving her 31-year-old son, Kevin Baltimore.

According to the complaint, McKnight’s son called her when he was pulled over by Harrisburg Police on February 22. When McKnight arrived at the scene, she allegedly questioned the officers as to why her son was being arrested, told the officers they should not be searching her son, removed a pill bottle from her son’s car which she did not return to police, and took possession her son’s car keys and an unknown sum of cash that police had taken from her son.

The complaint states Judge Mcknight’s conduct and presence at the scene intimidated officers.

The charges filed against her by the Judicial Conduct Board will be heard before the Court of Judicial Discipline. If the court finds her guilty of misconduct she can be removed from the bench.

McKnight was criminally charged by the PA Office of Attorney General in December. Those charges include tampering with evidence, obstruction of law, and official oppression. If found guilty she could face up to two years of incarceration and a possible fine of up to $5,000.

McKnight is currently suspended with pay.