Deadly fire in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say a deadly fire started at Queenie’s Cafe on Swatara Street in Allison Hill.

Crews were called around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, ABC27 is still working on getting more information on who died after this fire.

Queenie’s Cafe is a bar with an apartment on top. The first floor appears to be heavily damaged and the second floor apartment is gutted. The outside of the building is charred.

Crews just returned to the station after staying on scene for about five hours.

It is not clear if the bar was open at the time.

This is a developing story. The fire chief is expected to give an update on what happened later today, stay with ABC27 for updates.