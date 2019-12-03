YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A deadly shooting at a York County movie theater sends at least two people to the hospital. Abc27 News was told the coroner was called. Abc27 is on the way to the Manchester Township Police Department to try to learn the names of those involved in the shooting.

According to the West Manchester Township Police Department, the shooting happened at 10:17 p.m. Monday night at Regal West Manchester movie theater.

According to police, two people were found on the scene with gun wounds and were transported to York Hospital.

No additional details are being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing. Abc27 News is working to learn the names of those involved, the current status of the shooter and what the motive was behind the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the West Manchester Township Police Department at 717-792-9514.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.