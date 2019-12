COLUMBIA, Lancaster Co. (WHTM) — Multiple crews are battling a house fire that started Monday morning.

The Rohrerstown Fire Department posted on Twitter that the fire is in the back of a home on the 100 block of South 4th Street in Columbia.

According to Lancaster County Dispatch Firefighters, the blaze began in a row home at 6:30 a.m. As of 7:45 a.m. the fire is contained.

We’re still working to learn the cause of the fire or if there are any injuries.

