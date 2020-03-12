1  of  2
Closings & Delays
Millerstown Craft Show St Jude's Catholic Church in Mifflintown

Five new presumptive positive coronavirus cases bring the statewide total to 21.

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Thursday morning five additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases. There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is one new case in Northampton County and 4 new cases in Montgomery County.

This brings the statewide total to 21 cases.

Levine said Wednesday afternoon that 173 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 100 of those have tested negative.

Since February 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center ready for concentrated state response.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss