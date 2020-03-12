Five new presumptive positive coronavirus cases bring the statewide total to 21.

Harrisburg, Pa (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed Thursday morning five additional presumptive positive coronavirus cases. There are two confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is one new case in Northampton County and 4 new cases in Montgomery County.

This brings the statewide total to 21 cases.

Levine said Wednesday afternoon that 173 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, 100 of those have tested negative.

Since February 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has had its Emergency Operations Center ready for concentrated state response.