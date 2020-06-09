Judge Placey facing charges regarding conduct in courtroom

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM)- The Judicial Conduct Board has filed charges against Cumberland County Court of Common Please Judge Thomas A. Placey.

According to the complaint, filed this morning with the Court of Judicial Discipline, Placey has been charged with violating the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

His case will be heard in front of the Court of Judicial Discipline. Trials are open to the public.

In September 2019, the ABC27 investigators launched an investigation into Judge Placey and confirmed several people were interviewed by the Judicial Conduct Board regarding Judge Placey’s conduct in the courtroom.

There have been multiple reports of Placey losing his temper and screaming in the courtroom.

According to Cumberland County’s official website, Judge Placey has served a common pleas judge since 2012. Placey also served as a Pennsylvania Supreme Court appointed member of the Judicial Conduct Board.

abc27 Senior Investigator Kendra Nichols will have more on this story tonight at 5 and 6.