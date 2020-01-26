Kobe Bryant, 4 others killed in helicopter crash

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 06:Kobe Bryant attends the LA Community Screening Of Warner Bros Pictures’ “Just Mercy” at Cinemark Baldwin Hills on January 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Calif. (WHTM) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant is dead at age 41. Two sources confirm to CNN.

He died in a helicopter crash Sunday. At least five people were killed in the crash in southern California.

Authorities say it happened in Calabasas, about 30 miles west of Los Angeles. Witnesses reported foggy weather and seeing the plane going down quickly and then slamming into a hillside.

The Los Angeles County sheriff’s department says there are no survivors.

Investigators from the national transportation safety board are responding to the scene.