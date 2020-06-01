Lancaster County Drug Task Force under investigation for theft of $150,000

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — An internal audit on the Lancaster County Drug Task Force reveals $150,000 is missing.

The task force says the discrepancy was found on April 20. Officials believe it’s an internal theft. They say the funds would have been kept in a secured area at drug task force headquarters.

The missing money was seized in drug arrests, it is not taxpayers’ money.

The task force is now changing how they handle seized money including how evidence and seized money is stored, who has access to those items, a new bank account, and annual audits.

“This review is ongoing but we have already launched several initiatives and changes within the drug task force to ensure unit wide accountability,” District Attorney Heather Adams said in a statement, “large scale drug trafficking does not recognize municipal borders and we want to be a partner with local state and federal agencies to maximize all resources in protecting Lancaster County.”

The District Attorney’s office is investigating.