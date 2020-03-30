Lebanon VA confirms 5th case of COVID-19

Lebanon County, Pa,- The Lebanon VA Medical Center has confirmed its 5th case of COVID-19.

In a statement the Lebanon VA said “To date, Lebanon VA Medical Center has encountered five Veterans who have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility was able to discharge four of the Veterans home based on their clinical statuses with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. The other Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation by staff who are specially trained on Centers for Disease Control (CDC) treatment guidelines, including the use of personal protective equipment and infection control techniques.”

abc27 inquired if any Lebanon VA staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. As of our query, the Lebanon VA Medical Center said no employees have tested positive.

Timeline:

March 18, 2020- Lebanon VA Medical Center confirms its first case of COVID-19. The Veteran was seen and treated in the Emergency Department before being sent home to self-isolate.

March 26, 2020- An inpatient tested positive for COVID-19. Sources tell abc27 the patient was removed from isolation and placed on a medical surgical floor before their test results came back. Days later the test results came back positive. Sources say this mistake potentially exposed staff and other patients to the virus. The sources say the staff that treated the patient were sent home to self isolate. In response to abc27 about the incident the Lebanon VA issued a statement saying, “The risk of transmission to other patients and staff is now low, as the facility was able to discharge the Veteran home based on clinical status with instructions for home isolation and self-care in accordance Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”

March 28, 2020, Two Veterans tested positive for coronavirus. One veteran, who was seen in the emergency room, was able to be discharged to self isolate at home. The other Veteran is being cared for in respiratory isolation.

March 30, 2020- Lebanon VA announced a 5th case of COVID-19.