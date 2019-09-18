PA state senator charged for child pornography

HARRISBURG (WHTM) – Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday, charges against PA State Senator Michael Folmer for possession of child pornography.

The investigation began as a result of a CyberTip reporting that an electronic service provider, Tumblr, discovering that a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application.

The investigation led to the home of Folmer in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Section, Lebanon City Police Department, and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant on Tuesday, of images of child pornography on Folmer’s phone.

Folmer was charged Tuesday evening with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro, “Tonight, our Office arrested Mr. Folmer for possession of child pornography and charged him with Sexual Abuse of Children, Possession of Child Pornography, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility. I will continue to say it—no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold. I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

The case will be prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Christopher Jones. All charges discussed are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.