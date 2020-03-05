Police: Convicted sex offender arrested in York County

YORK, Pa, (WHTM)–A convicted sex offender who kidnapped a woman from the York County Heritage Rail Trail and raped her, has been arrested by York City Police.

Court records show that Randy-Jay Jones is now in York County Prison on a $200,000 bail.

Police say he kidnapped a woman at knifepoint and pulled her into his vehicle and raped her before he drove off to another location and released her. Police got a search warrant of Jones’ home and discovered items that had been taken from the victim.

Jones had previously been on the Megan’s Law list for indecent assault.

Jones was charged with Kidnap to Facilitate a Felony; Rape Forcible Compulsion, IDSI Forcible Compulsion; Robbery; Unlawful Restraint; False Imprisonment; Terroristic Threats; Simple Assault; Indecent Assault; and Theft by Unlawful Taking.