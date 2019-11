NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are trying to communicate with a man they believe fired dozens of shots after a domestic call was made to 911 emergency dispatchers.

Police were called to a home at Terrace Drive and Brandt Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a domestic call.

When they arrived 40-50 shots were heard coming from the home.

A spokesman said there was a woman inside of the home. Police were able to get her out of the home safely but have not heard from the suspect.