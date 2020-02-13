Sen. Joe Scarnati to forgo re-election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 has learned that Senate Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati (R), (Jefferson) told fellow senators in a conference call Wednesday night that he will not seek another term.

Scarnati has been in the state senate since 2001 and is in his fifth term. He assumed the leadership post in 2006.

He also became Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2008 upon the death of Catherine Baker Knoll. He did not seek re-election to that post.

Scarnati has been a conservative force in the state senate and is expected to make an official announcement Thursday.

It is the second major leadership announcement in weeks at the Capitol. Speaker of the House Mike Turzai (R), (Allegheny) announced he’s not seeking re-election.