HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jonestown Road in West Hanover Township is closed after a serious crash, according to State Police.

The crash happened near 7015 Jonestown Road around 8:30 Saturday night.

According to State Police, a vehicle with multiple people inside hit a tree.

A spokesperson for the department would not comment on the victims’ conditions.

The road will be closed in that area while troopers invesigate.