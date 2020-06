West Manchester Township, Pa. (WHTM) — The coroner was called to the scene of a house fire in York County.

The fire started just before midnight on Lark Drive near Dill Road and Hull Drive.

Fire officials tell us a woman in her mid-80s died in the fire.

The Red Cross was also called to the scene to help.

There is no word on what started the fire.

This is a developing story. ABC27 News will provide more information as it becomes available.