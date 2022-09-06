Above: See a livestream of a court hearing for suspect Cleotha Abston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police on Tuesday morning identified a body found in South Memphis on Monday as missing 34-year-old mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, police said.

► Eliza Fletcher abduction: See all our coverage

The body was found during a search in South Memphis near where police say Abston was seen cleaning out his vehicle.

Abston faced a court arraignment Tuesday morning on earlier charges of kidnapping and theft.

Cleotha Abston appears in a Memphis court on Tuesday (staff photo)

Fletcher was a Junior Kindergarten teacher at St. Mary’s Episcopal School. A Youtube account shows videos she made for her students during the pandemic. You can view it here.

Fletcher, a 34-year-old mother and teacher, disappeared after she left her Midtown Memphis home and went for a run early Friday morning. Police said she was forced into an SUV on Central Avenue near the University of Memphis.

Fletcher is the granddaughter and heiress of the late Joseph “Joe” Orgill III, a Memphis hardware business owner and philanthropist who was reportedly a billionaire when he died in 2018.

Cleotha Abston has been arrested by Memphis Police and charged with kidnapping and several other charges in connection with the case.