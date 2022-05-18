HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on May 18 that Syner Road (Route 4010) in Lebanon County will be undergoing a bridge replacement project.

The bridge crosses Quittapahilla Creek between Laurel Grove Road in North Annville Township and Old Forge Road in North Londonderry Township.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

PennDOT will replace the existing three-span stone masonry arch bridge with a two-span precast concrete arch bridge. Lobar Site Development is the contractor for this $1,363,005 construction project.

Work will begin on Tuesday, May 24 (weather permitting).

During the construction process a detour will be in place using Gravel Hill Road (Route 4011), Old Forge Road, Ridge Avenue/Ridge Road, Palmyra Bellegrove Road, Steelstown Road, Bates Drive and Syner Road.

View the project’s detour route below:

Courtesy of PennDOT

Pennsylvanians can check the conditions of major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

Work is expected to be completed by January 4, 2023.