TOKYO (AP) — A brightly burning meteor was seen plunging from the sky in wide areas of Japan, capturing attention on television and social media.
The meteor glowed strongly as it rapidly descended through the Earth’s atmosphere.
Many people in western Japan reported on social media seeing the rare sight.
One person on Twitter said, “This was scary.”
The Asahi newspaper says a camera at Nagoya port showed the meteor shining as brightly as a full moon as it neared the Earth.
TOP STORIES
- Brightly burning meteor seen across wide areas of Japan
- Wolf Administration Secures $16 Million Pennsylvania Farm Bill
- Coronavirus in Pennsylvania: 4,268 new cases, 361,464 total as of Nov. 30, 2020
- Exelon Generation to conduct semi-annual, full-volume test of emergency warning sirens
- Digital Exclusive – COVID-19 claims life of 27-year-old nurse, family mourns loss