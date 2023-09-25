YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– York County is still under a burn ban, even after all the rain from the past weekend.

The county is down about a foot from normal rainfall levels that’s caused low stream and groundwater levels. York County did see about two and a half inches of rain this weekend and it’s a step in the right direction, but it’s not enough.

I would caution people from saying, ‘Well hey, that was a lot of rain right there.’ Yes okay, but that’s, we’re not in the clear just yet,” spokesperson for York County Emergency Management Ted Czech said.

The rain did not get rid of drought conditions York Water Company customers are still under mandatory water restrictions.