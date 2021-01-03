Businessman and family die when plane hits Michigan house

UNDATED (AP) — A small plane crashed into a house in southeastern Michigan, killing the pilot and two family members.

Five people inside the two-story house in Lyon Township were able to avoid injury. Fire severely damaged the home, 40 miles northwest of Detroit.

The plane was flying to the New Hudson airport from Cherokee County Regional Airport in Canton, Georgia.

The victims were identified as David S. Compo, former president of the Home Builders Association of Southeastern Michigan, his wife Michele and their son Dawson.

The association confirmed the deaths in a news release.