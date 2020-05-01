California governor spares most beaches in the state

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — On Wednesday night, a memo was sent to the California Police Chiefs Association saying Gov. Gavin Newsom was planning on closing all beaches and state parks on May 1 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

People are seen gathering on the Corona del Mar State Beach on April 25, 2020 in Newport Beach, California. Southern California is expecting summer like weather this weekend as social distancing and beach closures in neighboring counties continue due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Michael Heiman/Getty Images)

The memo was passed on to police departments throughout the state as a way to give chiefs enough time to prepare for Newsom’s announcement.

Many communities had already shut down their coastline, although some had reopened access in recent days with tens of thousands turning out to beaches in Orange and Ventura counties.

In this file photo taken Tuesday April 14, 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif. President Donald Trump declared that states could “call your own shots” in determining how and when to loosen restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Clusters of states representing the vast majority of Americans have decided cooperation in dealing with the coronavirus is the better option. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

This caught the governor’s attention.

“Those images are an example of what not to see,” Newsom said.

After much thought and push back from municipalities in the state, the governor chose to only close beaches in Orange County, allowing all others to open provided they follow COVID-19 distancing precautions.

Newsom stated his decision to close beaches in Orange County was predicated on science and data.

“My job as governor is to keep you safe,” Newsom said. “When our health folks tell me they can’t promise that if we promote another weekend like we had, then I have to make this adjustment.”

Orange County Supervisor Don Wagner issued a statement critical of the governor’s decision saying “this is not the way to make public policy.”

Orange County Supervisor Donald Wagner’s statement, responding to California Governor Gavin Newsom shutting down beaches in Orange County.

“These decisions should be made by the local jurisdictions because the government that governs best is the government closest to the people,” the statement read.

