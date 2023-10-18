(WHTM)– A monthly surcharge on phones that funds 911 centers is set to expire in January.

It requires legislative approval to be renewed. County leaders not only want that extended, but a 65-cent increase as well. If that surcharge sunsets, counties will have to pick up the burden of funding 911 centers would shift to counties.

“It’s going to cost the county taxpayers money,” ——- “Currently the county already back-funds the 911 operation center with millions of dollars to keep it funded so this 911 funding legislation that was originally put in the act was to get us to the next generation 911 system and keep it functional and if the counties have to do it, it’s going to cause a property tax increase.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The current surcharge is $1.65