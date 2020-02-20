Calling all artists: Enter the 2020 National Veterans Day Poster Contest

NEW YORK (AP) — Three months after Bloomberg News tried to thread the needle with a plan for covering a presidential campaign with company founder Mike Bloomberg as a candidate, its journalists are learning how hard that can be.

Bloomberg's rise in the polls has invited fresh scrutiny of his wealth and his record as a businessman and mayor of New York City. Bloomberg News can only look so close, however, after declaring it would cover his campaign but not investigate it — rules that were extended to his Democratic rivals out of fairness.