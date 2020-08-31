Calls for Cumberland County DA’s resignation over facebook comments

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – There are calls for Cumberland County District Attorney Skip Ebert to resign after comments he made on facebook over the weekend. The comments were on a post, regarding the shooting of Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back 7 times by a police officer, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. He wrote, “What was the father’s criminal record? What was he being arrested for? Why was he unable to comply with police requests?” Ebert said they were in response to a previous comment, criticizing police and their actions in the shooting of Blake, which led to his paralysis, and more than a week of unrest across the nation.

“No one is ever going to justify that, but until you answer these questions, you do not know if you’re going to file criminal charges against that police officer,” said Ebert.

Ebert has since deleted his comments because of the backlash he’s received.

“I find Skip Ebert’s comments incredibly troubling. It’s concerning to me that he doesn’t seem to either know what the Constitution says or believes that it applies to everyone,” said Colleen Gray Nguyen, Cumberland County Democratic Committee.

“I don’t have any compulsion whatsoever, if a police officer commits a crime, I will prosecute them. I’ve done it in the past,” said Ebert.

The Cumberland County Democratic Committee is calling for Ebert’s resignation over the comments.

“He clearly doesn’t understand that everyone has a right to a free trial. It’s nothing against police but police are not a jury,” said Nguyen.

Ebert said he has no intention of resigning, and said the criminal history in Blake’s case could be relevant.

“Depending on what the officer on the scene knows affects how he’s going to deal with a particular suspect. If someone has a violent criminal record, you’re already on notice that ‘gee this could get a little crazy,'” said Ebert.

The officer who shot Blake, and two others have been placed on modified leave.