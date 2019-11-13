Camp Hill company makes 3D image keepsakes

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Bobbleheads have been popular giveaways for years but thanks to a Mid-state company you no longer have to throw footballs or hit baseballs to get a pint-sized version of yourself.

Retired Army Colonel Frank Hancock looks good in the dress blues. It’s a look he will have forever.

“I got one made and I’m gonna give it to my oldest granddaughter Eva and as long as she keeps it she’s in the will,” said Hancock.

Hancock has a large personality and now a little version of himself.

“What we do is make you small. Mini-mes is what we call them, ” said Jim Haberchak, owner of 3D Keepsakes. “We can take you down to one inch or all the way up to 18 inches.”

3D Keepsakes is the first of its kind in the Mid-state.

“We make memories you can keep forever. Pictures are great but these are things you can hold on to,” said Haberchak.

They may last forever but it doesn’t take long to make them.

“We have 60 cameras 60 projectors going around our scanner. Hundreds of LED lights and basically taking about a hundred pictures of you in 2D combining them together and making a 3D file processing it and sending that file out to a printer,” explained Haberchak.

Keepsakes cost between $59-$99.