EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Former President Donald Trump has now become the first former Commander in Chief in the nation’s history to face criminal charges, but many are wondering if convicted, can Mr. Trump run for the Presidency in 2024?

The former president has been indicted on unspecified charges in the still-sealed indictment handed down last week.

According to The Hill, if Mr. Trump is convicted, it would not prevent him from running for or winning the presidency in 2024. An indictment and even a conviction of a felony are not grounds for disqualification of someone running for president.

Article II, Section 1, Clause 5 of The U.S. Constitution states that anyone wishing to run for president must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, must be at least 35 years of age, and reside within the nation for at least 14 years. It does not disqualify a convicted felon or anyone who has been indicted on federal charges.

CBS News reports that President Trump is also being investigated for three separate incidents that may come with potential charges including the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, mishandling classified documents found in his Florida home, and allegedly interfering with 2020 election results in the State of Georgia.

Either way, if the former president is found guilty of any charges brought forth by the indictment, that does not disqualify him from running for the presidency in 2024.

Therefore, former President Trump may still run and if elected, once again hold the seat of Commander in Chief in the next Presidential Election.