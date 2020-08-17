Canceled race doesn’t stop Cumberland County workout group

A group of women from Cumberland County had to switch gears after the race they planned to participate in was canceled. While it wasn’t the same race, the women still accomplished their fitness goals this past weekend and even ended up raising money for a good cause at the same time.



It was a spartan race that the women had planned to do and like many other races, it ended up being canceled due to the coronavirus. But that cancellation didn’t stop the group from working out and while also providing each other with some much-needed support.



Twice a week since March, the women from Cumberland County gathered to work out while following social distance guidelines. The group, made up of mothers, small business owners, and ultimately good friends, found that spending this time together did more than just keep them in shape. They found support and friendship and each other during this challenging time. When their race was canceled, the leader of their fitness group created her own spartan race for them.

On Saturday, they participated in that race which included traveling more than 3.5 hilly miles while completing 26 obstacles. They did everything from hanging, climbing, hurdling, and crawling and even carried a 7-pound log throughout the entire course.



In addition to completing their race and creating lasting friendships, they raised hundreds of dollars for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. You can learn more about the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank or make a donation here.