HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – To vote in a Pennsylvania Primary, you must be registered with a major political party and when you go to vote, you will only be given that party’s ballot. Some candidates take the steps to “cross-file,” so they can appear on both.

“So, Pennsylvania is called a closed primary state,” said Sarah Niebler, Associate Professor of Political Science at Dickinson College.

Niebler said it happens in local elections, a lot more than it happens in midterm elections or presidential election years because those offices are inherently partisan.

Local races like judicial or school boards, she said tend to be perceived as non-partisan.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters!

“I believe that not only does the voter come first but the will of the voters come first as well,” says Rep. Scott Conklin (D) Majority Chair House State Government committee, which oversees all things election-related.

“By giving those individuals that opportunity, who may not want to totally affiliate themselves with either Republican or Democrat, it gives them the options that over 35 other states do already,” Rep. Conklin said.

But others disagree, Republican State Senator Chris Gebhard gave us a statement stating:

“The current electoral system for judicial candidates in Pennsylvania is often confusing for voters. Individuals running for a spot on the state supreme court, state superior and commonwealth court are restricted to filling with a single party. However, candidates are permitted to cross file for judicial offices of county court of common pleas and magisterial district judge positions. My legislation would create a unified standard for candidates when running for a judicial office in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”



“While these public offices were originally intended to be non-partisan, the recent atmosphere of hyper-partisanship and judicial over-reach have unfortunately turned these positions into a political battleground. The campaigning involved for these positions has become progressively more partisan in nature and oftentimes these campaigns have even sought the support of leaders in the local Democratic and Republican parties. Ultimately, this creates a confusing situation for voters when a candidate is nominated by multiple parties. The elimination of cross-filing for all judicial candidates will provide the voters with more transparency and clarity on a judicial candidate.”

Get traffic alerts from the abc27 mobile app for the latest local delays and road closures

Which is why Niebler says it is important to do your research. To find out if a candidate you’re voting for is cross filing, head to your county’s board of election website and look at both sample ballots.