Capitol workers instructed to “telework” beginning Monday

Amid Coronavirus concerns, Commonwealth employees who work in Dauphin County and the Capitol complex are directed to telework from home beginning Monday, March 16 if they have the necessary equipment to do so.

The instructions extend for a 14 day period.

If you are able to telework, but need to gather equipment from your office, you’re asked to get the equipment, return home and begin working from home for the remainder of the day.

Essential employees and other critical operations should follow guidance from their agency supervisor.

In addition, employees who do report to work are authorized to leave four hours before their normal quitting time. If your supervisor determines you are unable to work from home, you will be authorized for paid office closing leave.