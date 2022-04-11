Glendale, Calif. (KTLA) – A vehicle narrowly avoided falling several feet from atop a retaining wall in the parking lot of a Los Angeles-area department store Sunday afternoon.

The vehicle, a black Toyota sedan, got stuck on the retaining wall several feet above a sidewalk below the parking lot of a Marshalls in Glendale, California.

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

The driver appeared to have overshot the parking space while backing into a spot, sending the vehicle nearly over the side of the concrete barrier and onto the sidewalk below on Verdugo Boulevard.

Just encountered a bit of a situation on my cycling in Montrose on Verdugo at Park. No obvious injuries. KTLA⁩ #ktla #tourdefrank pic.twitter.com/MbAfKqBWrj — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) April 10, 2022

The driver told Nexstar’s KTLA he was OK.