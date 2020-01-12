Carlisle man arrested for arson

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Carlisle police, they have arrested a man for arson.

We’re told 41-year-old John Petonyak the II, faces nine arson-related charges.

Saturday morning around 2:05 a.m. Carlisle police and local firefighters responded to Little Caesars Pizza for a dumpster fire.

Then around 2:20 a.m. another fire was reported at the Pennsylvania Counseling Services. Several large plastic recycling containers were on fire and had damaged part of the building.

Police say there was a third intentional attempt to start a fire at Hoffman Funeral Home. Pieces of an American flag were placed into the fuel opening of a vehicle and set on fire.

The fire didn’t spread to the fuel tank. Later Saturday morning Petonyak was arrested and admitted he set the fires.