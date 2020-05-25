Carlisle business owner donates milk to community

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Despite a decline in profits himself, one Carlisle business owner is turning his attention to helping others. He’s fueling the city with free milk every Sunday.

The Relax and Ride Carlisle vans typically take people to the airport, but since business is down about 80%, owner Gary Grant is now transporting crates of milk once a week.

“It’s just great for the community. I think with everything going on just in general with business and people in general, we just feel like it’s a good thing to do,” Grant said.

After seeing a Facebook post of someone in Germany who was hanging food on fences, Grant decided to do it with half gallons of milk.

Sunday night, 50 jugs were hung around Lincoln Cemetery and another 50 at Letort Park.

“We’ve gotten donations from Giant. I had a friend that has brought bags of fruits and vegetables and hung (them) on the fence, so that has been really helpful as well,” Grant said.

Grant’s been doing this for four weeks now, making sure people in Carlisle get the nutrition they need.

“We have regular people that come every week to pick up milk. Some people probably get some for family members or friends that don’t have cars,” Grant said.

Every Sunday, volunteers including Brandie Arley help out.

“Seeing so many people in need, it’s time to give back, so if it means giving up maybe an hour or two Sunday night, I’m going to do it,” Arley said.

Many families are grateful for the help, as Grant says the bags always go quickly.

Grant said he’ll be hanging bags of milk at least for several more months.

He hopes to expand to other parks and inspire other communities to do the same thing as well.