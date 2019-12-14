Carlisle businesses compete in holiday decorating contests for charities

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Local businesses in downtown Carlisle have been decorating their windows for the holidays. Many of them have decorated doves hanging in their windows too.

The festive decor is all part of contests being put on by Destination Carlisle and the charity Amani.

Community members are voting on their favorite designs by putting donations in jars inside the businesses.

The winner of the dove decoration contest will be decided at a silent auction Saturday.

Money raised goes to both Amani, which promotes peace and diversity, and Warm the Children, which takes families in need on shopping trips for warm clothes.

The event is from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the first United Church of Christ. There will be festive food and music.