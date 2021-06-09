Carlisle Community Pool open for the first time in two years

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Community Pool opened for the season on Wednesday. It was closed last summer because of COVID-19.

You could tell people were ready to get back to the pool for the summer season. “Everyone is just super excited to be here, I think people can see the end of the pandemic in their future and I think the opening of our pool and nice summer weather is making everything that much better for people,” Carlisle Borough Parks and Recreation Director Andrea Crouse said.

The pool is also hiring lifeguards, pool managers and pool patrol. If you are interested, you can find more information here.