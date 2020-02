CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Red Cross said it is helping four adults who were displaced after a house fire Sunday.

Carlisle Fire and Rescue was called to the fire on South EAst Street this afternoon just before 4 p.m.

abc27 news exchange partners The Sentinel is reporting that the second alarm fire was put out within minutes but windows of the home were broken for ventilation.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire.