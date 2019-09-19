Carlisle man arrested in robbery attempt

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A man has been arrested Wednesday in an attempt to rob the F&M Trust along the 700 block of East High Street in Carlisle.

Carl Stone reportedly yelled to a teller who was about to the leave the bank, “don’t shut the door, give me all your money.”

Stone repeated the demand as the teller returned inside and secured the door. He proceeded to the front of the bank and made shooting motions with his fingers at the teller and her co-worker.

Stone was spotted by an officer and taken into custody with the assistance of the Pennsylvania State Police.