Carlisle man sought in fatal drug delivery case

ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a man accused of delivering a fatal batch of heroin to another man who died from an overdose last year.

Trevor M. Keck, 42, of Carlisle, was involved in purchasing the heroin and providing it to the victim who died Nov. 13 in Enola, East Pennsboro Township police said.

Police have an arrest warrant for Keck, who is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and possession with the intent to deliver.

Anyone with information regarding Keck’s whereabouts should call East Pennsboro police at 717-732-3633.